William Saliba will be managed very carefully by Arsenal as they try to get to grips with his injury situation.

The French defender went off injured against Sporting last month with a back problem, and he’s not played since.

We’ve not had any official update on Saliba’s situation from the club, but according to Tom Canton speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel, the defender will be managed very carefully by Arsenal and he won’t be thrown in against Liverpool unless the club are 100% sure he can handle that game.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Saliba to be managed carefully

Canton shared what he knows about Saliba.

“Our headline story of the day is updates on the injury and contract front with William Saliba. It is said that the club, and this is my understanding now, they are going to take things very carefully with Saliba, yes they will push him, but they are going to take things carefully. It’s not the case that they’re going to throw him in against Liverpool unless they are 100% sure he can cope with that,” Canton said.

Be patient

While it is frustrating to see Saliba sidelined for massive games of this calibre, patience is key here.

A back injury is no laughing matter, if these problems are aggravated further they could stick with Saliba for his entire career.

While the current title push is hugely important, what is more important is Saliba’s long-term future at the heart of the Arsenal defence. The 22-year-old has so much of his career still ahead of him, and rushing him back from injury could be dangerous in the long-term.

Rob Holding has a big job on his hands in the coming weeks, that’s for sure.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

