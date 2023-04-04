Mikel Arteta really doesn’t want Edu to sell Arsenal's 27-year-old player this summer











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly reluctant to sell defender Rob Holding this summer.

A report from Football Transfers suggests that Holding is one of a number of players who may well stay at The Emirates next season.

Preparations will already be underway at Arsenal for next season, despite the importance of the next nine games.

Edu and Mikel Arteta can already start planning for their squad to finally return to the Champions League.

After a number of years away from Europe’s premier competition, they now need to build a squad capable of fighting on both fronts.

This means new players coming in to improve the overall quality of the squad, and other players moving on.

It now appears as though Arteta is keen to keep Rob Holding at Arsenal next season.

Despite his limited minutes this season, Arteta needs a back-up centre-back to Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

He also appears to be ahead of Jakub Kiwior in the pecking order, and is an important player behind-the-scenes.

Arteta keen to keep Holding at Arsenal

The report from Football Transfers states that Arteta would like to keep hold of four players that have been linked with moves away.

These include Holding, Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe and Folarin Balogun.

They also suggest that, ‘Holding is considered as one of the leaders in the Arsenal dressing room.’

Up until last month, the 27-year-old had only been used as a very sporadic substitute in the league.

Mikel Arteta preferred to bring Holding on when Arsenal were protecting a late lead.

In fact, Holding has a 100% winning record in the matches he’s appeared in this season in the Premier League.

However, an injury to William Saliba before the international break have thrust Holding into action.

Two 4-1 wins have followed, and Holding has been praised for his impact.

Arteta singled him out for praise after their win against Crystal Palace, and he could be called into action again on Sunday when they travel to Liverpool.

Arsenal are unwilling to bring Saliba back into the side unless they’re 100% confident in his fitness.

This is a testament to how well Holding has stepped up in his absence this month.

