Rival clubs are already taking note of how good £15m Tottenham player has been this season

Rival clubs are already starting to take notice of how good Tottenham Hotspur youngster Destiny Udogie is.

A report from Football London provided all the details after an enthralling North London derby.

Tottenham will have the happier set of fans today after a captivating match at the Emirates.

Arsenal started the match on the front foot and took the lead through a deflected Bukayo Saka effort.

It felt like there was nothing Cristian Romero could do about either goal despite playing a key role in both of Saka’s strikes.

At the other end, James Maddison and Son Heung-min combined twice to equalise in both halves and earn Ange Postecoglou’s side a valuable point.

There was plenty of attention on how Destiny Udogie was going to cope in what was expected to be his toughest test in a Spurs shirt.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He was booked early on for a foul on Saka and didn’t get tight enough to the England international for the first goal.

However, it’s no surprise clubs are starting to take notice of Udogie after the Tottenham defender kept him quiet in the second half.

Rivals clubs already eyeing Tottenham star Udogie

The report from Football London suggests that, ‘People are starting to take notice outside Tottenham of just how good the 20-year-old Italian is’.

Udogie was signed for £15m last summer before spending the rest of the campaign on loan at Udinese.

He was initially seen as a marauding wing-back in Italy that should have suited Antonio Conte’s tactics perfectly.

However, the Italian boss was sacked and there would have been concerns at the club as to whether he was going to be able to adapt to an entirely new system.

Udogie has proved against some top Premier League clubs this season that he’s going to be Tottenham’s first-choice left-back for the rest of the season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s transformed Tottenham’s back line alongside Micky Van de Ven and looks good going forward and in defence.

Udogie is also drifting into midfield nicely too and taking responsibility in a congested part of the pitch.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright even admitted he was excited to see Udogie yesterday and he would have been impressed in the second half with the young defender.