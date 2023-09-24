Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has said that Destiny Udogie and Micky Van de Ven have completely transformed Tottenham Hotspur’s team this season.

Agbonlahor was speaking about Arsenal and Tottenham on TalkSPORT (23/9 7:21pm) ahead of today’s North London derby.

It’s arguably the biggest game of the Premier League season so far with both teams in fantastic form.

Both teams have only dropped two points this season and need to win today to keep the pressure on a relentless Manchester City team.

Arsenal have built on the improvement they showed last season and made some astute signings.

However, under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham seem to be full of confidence in complete contrast to the way they were playing under Antonio Conte.

Agbonlahor believes that Destiny Udogie and new signing Micky Van de Ven have solved two big problems that Tottenham had last season.

Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/MB Media/Getty Images

Postecoglou has decided to use a very different tactical system to his predecessors and so it’s worked brilliantly.

However, Arsenal are likely to be their toughest test this season and will go into the match at the Emirates full of confidence after their win over PSV Eindhoven in midweek.

Agbonlahor lauds Udogie and Van de Ven at Tottenham

Speaking about who he’s looking forward to seeing in the North London derby today, Agbonlahor said: “I just look at Spurs and their defence is sorted out now.

“You know, they’ve been crying out for a centre-half and left-back, they’ve got them, they look very strong.

“[James] Maddison in the hole, [Yves] Bissouma sitting, Bissouma will be rattling around.

“[Martin] Odegaard tomorrow going forward, Son [Heung-min], [Dejan] Kulusevski.

“I think it’s a hard one to call mate, I think there’s going to be a lot of goals and it might sound crazy, I’m going to go 3-3 mate.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Antonio Conte rotated between Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Ivan Perisic at left-back last season, but Udogie has comfortably made himself first choice this year.

Spurs have been crying out for a partner for Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven appears to be that man.

Agbonlahor believes Udogie and Van de Ven have transformed Tottenham and they might have given Spurs a chance to break their hoodoo at the Emirates.

Whichever team copes with the occasion best should come away with three points today.