Rio Ferdinand has said that Tottenham Hotspur target Harry Maguire will be disappointed with his recent performances.

Ferdinand was speaking about the £30m-rated defender for The Athletic.

It’s not been an ideal summer for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The defender appears to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and has now been stripped of the captaincy.

Maguire is unlikely to be in Erik ten Hag’s plans when the campaign begins.

Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and even Luke Shaw are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Maguire needs to leave Man United this summer and Tottenham might offer him a way out.

Ange Postecoglou is desperate for centre-backs signings and the 30-year-old is an available option.

Ferdinand has admitted that Maguire will be disappointed with how he’s played at Man United.

The England international has 12 months to turn his form around to make sure he’s on his way to the European Championships.

Ferdinand disappointed in Tottenham target Maguire

Speaking about the defender, Ferdinand said: “Harry [Maguire] was the Manchester United captain and plays in my position.

“I want him to do well. When he plays for England, he is phenomenal and I am one of his loudest shouters when it comes to what he has done for England.

“But for Manchester United, he hasn’t hit those heights, and I am going to say it as I see it.

“He probably wouldn’t like some of the stuff that I said, but if he was being honest with himself then he would know that I am right and would be disappointed with himself that I have had to say it.

“But at the end of the day, it is my job and what I am paid to do. There is no bias with me. I have spoken to Harry over text and if I think he isn’t doing well, I’ll say it.

“I have a line and if you are ending towards being vindictive or personal, then you have to step back from that. You have to be honest and if they are playing brilliant, then great, but if they aren’t, then be honest.”

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Maguire will likely be just as disappointed with how his time has gone at Man United as Ferdinand.

Whether a move to Tottenham is the right option for him this summer is another matter.

Everton and West Ham are also keen and their style of play might suit Maguire better.

Postecoglou is going to demand his centre-back are adept with the ball at their feet and have sufficient recovery pace.

Maguire is a brilliant ball-playing defender but has always struggled in a high line.

Spurs look set to turn to Micky Van de Ven instead, who is well known for his blistering pace.