Fabrizio Romano shared an update on Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven on Wednesday night.

The transfer insider was speaking in his latest YouTube video and claimed Tottenham are ‘really close’ to landing Van de Ven.

Spurs’ search for a new centre-back seems to be nearing its end after weeks of frustration.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for the Dutchman, alongside fellow Bundesliga centre-back Edmond Tapsoba.

De Telegraaf reported back in July that Van de Ven had agreed terms with Spurs after talking to Ange Postecoglou.

The deal has dragged on for weeks, but Postecoglou seems to be finally closing in on his man.

And Romano claims that while the deal is not done just yet, negotiations between Wolfsburg and Spurs are ongoing.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano claimed Tottenham and Wolfsburg still have to iron out the final details of the deal for Van de Ven.

“Tottenham are close to completing a deal with Wolfsburg for Micky van de Ven,” he said. “The agreement is really close, it’s not done yet.

“They are still discussing some details but the agreement is really close, I’m still checking on the fee and the details, especially on the payment terms and structure.

“But the agreement is really close, everything’s ok with the player so Tottenham are getting closer to Micky van de Ven – waiting for the final details of this story. They are negotiating while I am speaking.”

Tottenham fans will undoubtedly be relieved to see the club finally closing in on the signing of Van de Ven.

It’s no secret that Spurs’ backline requires major surgery after they shipped 63 goals in the Premier League last season.

Postecoglou will be getting a talented young centre-back in Van de Ven and a player who seems well-suited to his system.

The 23-year-old boasts brilliant qualities on the ball and the required pace to play in a high defensive line.

Spurs will be desperate to get this deal over the line quickly too, with the Premier League campaign set to get underway next weekend.