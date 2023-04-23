Rio Ferdinand says he loves watching Arsenal target Joao Palhinha play











Rio Ferdinand has been singing the praises of Arsenal target Joao Palhinha ahead of another impressive performance for Fulham.

Ferdinand was covering Fulham’s game against Leeds United yesterday on BT Sport, and speaking about the Portuguese.

Few players have made as big an impact as Joao Palhinha since his arrival at Craven Cottage this season.

Steve Sidwell described him as the ‘signing of the season’, and few Fulham fans would disagree.

Palhinha has won more tackles than any other player in the league, and chipped in with a few goals too.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

It means that less than 12 months after arriving in the Premier League, bigger sides are already turning their attention to the 27-year-old.

Arsenal are in the market for a central midfielder this summer, and Palhinha has been identified as a potential target by Mikel Arteta.

Valued at £40m after Fulham signed him for half that price in last summer, Marco Silva will be desperate to keep him.

However, they may struggle to convince the combative midfielder to turn down a move to a side in the Champions League.

Ferdinand has admitted he loves watching Palhinha play, and Arsenal may be tempted to go in for him this summer.

Ferdinand impressed with Arsenal target Palhinha

Speaking about the Fulham star’s tackling, Ferdinand said: “The thing is it’s not necessarily a skill that kids nowadays even talking about because it’s not Instagrammable.

“It’s a skill that’s definitely needed in the game and needs to be looked at and honed.

“It doesn’t happen overnight, you’ve got to practice.

“From a centre-half’s point-of-view, he’s the perfect foil. You need someone like that in front of you.

“When you’ve got someone who’s defensive minded in that position ahead of you, it’s another layer of delay.

“You can stop things at source before it even gets to me. Centre-halves must dream of having a player like him.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Arsenal currently deploy Thomas Partey as their deepest midfielder, but Ferdinand’s comments suggest Palhinha could also play that role.

He would be an upgrade on Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny who currently deputise for the Ghanaian international.

Fulham will be hoping they can earn a much bigger fee than £40m if he does leave in the summer.

It’s likely to be one of the big talking points on the bank of the River Thames during the off-season.

Marco Silva will be hoping the Gunners can secure the likes of Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo so Palhinha can continue at Fulham.

