Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Manchester United fans wouldn’t be happy if they signed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard this summer.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel about Man United’s summer transfer plans.

So far, Erik ten Hag’s side have yet to bring make their first signing of the window.

Mason Mount appears to be close to joining Manchester United after a protracted negotiation period.

The England international turned down a contract offer from Chelsea to make the move to Old Trafford.

However, Rio Ferdinand believes Man United fans aren’t that excited for Mount because he’s not a centre-forward.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Ten Hag needs a striker this summer, with Wout Weghorst returning to Burnley and Anthony Martial’s fitness issues seemingly never-ending.

Their need for a forward is such that Ferdinand has claimed United fans wouldn’t be happy even if they signed Arsenal star Martin Odegaard.

The £30m playmaker was one of the Premier League’s best performers last season.

Even in Man United – or any other club – came in for him, there’s no way Mikel Arteta would consider letting him go.

Ferdinand makes bizarre claim about Arsenal star Odegaard

Speaking about the imminent arrival of the Chelsea midfielder at Old Trafford, Ferdinand said: “The reason why Man United fans aren’t going crazy for Mason Mount is because they all know the priority in this window is a number nine, that’s the only reason.”

Ferdinand’s co-presenter then said: “I think if you had [Martin] Odegaard walk through those doors, your fan base would be happy.”

Ferdinand replied: “No, it wouldn’t. I’m telling you. Why? We have Bruno Fernandes, he creates more chances.”

The presenter clarified: “What I mean is if you have a player of that excitement and ilk, you are more excited.”

However, Ferdinand insisted that wasn’t the case and concluded: “No, I don’t think so. [Moises] Caicedo and Odegaard do not paper over the cracks that we didn’t have a number nine who scored a goal last season.”

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Ferdinand appears to be more concerned with the position Odegaard plays for Arsenal, rather than his overall quality.

He’s right that Odegaard and Bruno Fernandes would play a very similar role at Manchester United.

However, to say fans wouldn’t be excited about signing the Norwegian international seems a little far-fetched.

Arsenal’s supporters will be buzzing to see him in action after his brilliant season last year.

The club are also planning to try and tie Odegaard down to an improved contract.