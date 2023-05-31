BBC pundit admits 24-year-old Arsenal player has been absolutely 'exceptional' this season











Pundit Stephen Kelly has admitted Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has had a brilliant season.

Speaking on the Football Daily Podcast, Kelly praised the Gunners star despite his connections to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The panel were handing out their end-of-season awards as the Premier League season finally came to an end.

Unsurprisingly, several Arsenal players were in the conversation.

Erling Haaland was eventually named player of the season, but Martin Odegaard was in the conversation.

The Norwegian playmaker has been instrumental in Arsenal’s success this season.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

His 15 goals and seven assists in the league alone were a big contributing factor to Arsenal’s title charge.

Not only that, but he demonstrated his leadership qualities throughout the campaign.

Kelly nominated Odegaard as one of the players of the season after guiding Arsenal back to the Champions League.

He’ll ultimately be disappointed not to have won the Premier League after leading Manchester City for so long.

However, he’ll also recognise that Mikel Arteta is building something special at The Emirates right now.

Kelly impressed with Arsenal star Odegaard this season

Asked to nominate someone for the player of the season award, Kelly said: “Honestly, as much as it pains me with Arsenal, I think [Martin] Odegaard has been exceptional.

“I think the way he has driven that team, they’re so young and for him to step up and hold the mantle the way he did, I think it’s a superb season from him.”

Odegaard’s performances for Arsenal this season have now attracted interest from abroad.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a bid for the Norwegian this summer.

It would take a monumental bid for Arsenal to consider selling one of their best players at this stage.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta could feasibly build his team around Odegaard for years to come and will be desperate for him to sign a new deal.

The 24-year-old has admitted he can continue to improve going forward.

That attitude will impress Arsenal and hopefully rub off on his teammates.

The future at The Emirates is bright with Odegaard leading the side and the club need to do everything possible to make sure he doesn’t leave.

Show all