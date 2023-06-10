Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal now planning talks with £30m man after Saliba deal agreed

Arsenal will move on quickly after sorting out a new contract for William Saliba and now plan on speaking to Martin Odegaard about extending his deal.

Odegaard, the club captain, was one of the players of the season last term as the Gunners just came up short in the race for the title.

And despite having two years to run on his current contract, Arsenal are now planning on getting Odegaard around the table to sort out fresh terms.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal want new contract for Martin Odegaard

The Gunners are making short work of getting their key men to sign new contracts. The likes of Saka, Martinelli, Ramsdale and now Saliba have all put pen to paper.

And taking to Twitter, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the next plan for the Gunners is to sort out Odegaard’s future.

Arsenal only paid around £30m to bring Odegaard in from Real Madrid and that fee is looking like a massive bargain.

Now worth more than double that, Mikel Arteta is hoping to get Odegaard tied down to a long-term deal so he can lead the Gunners into the future.

Arsenal are not expecting any problems when it comes to Odegaard’s contract.

Key decisions being made

New signings are going to be important for Arsenal this summer, we all know that. But equally, tying down a core group to long-term deals is also a big priority.

In fairness to Edu and the backroom team, they are working through things quickly. Of course, the wage bill will be creeping up with each new contract.

But these players deserve these deals and none more so than Odegaard. The Norwegian has oozed class since arriving and looks set to get even better.

If Arsenal can get this sorted quickly, then their summer window is off to the perfect start.