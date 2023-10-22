Rio Ferdinand can’t quite believe £100k-a-week Liverpool player isn’t starting every week

Rio Ferdinand has now admitted his surprise that Joel Matip isn’t always a regular starter for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp this season.

Ferdinand was speaking on TNT Sports’ live coverage of the game and mentioned how classy Matip looked when subbed on for Liverpool.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

The ex-Manchester United centre-back reminisced the peak of Matip’s partnership with Virgil van Dijk and celebrated his composure.

Ferdinand said: “I’ll tell you one thing, he’s unlucky not to start in this team you know, Matip, always produces, always plays well.

“Had a great partnership a year or so ago with van Dijk, he just looks so cool and calm.”

Of course, Matip was introduced by Klopp following Ibrahima Konate’s close call with a second yellow card.

The Liverpool defender halted Everton forward Beto and seemed very fortunate not to receive his marching orders.

And it certainly took Klopp no time to recognise that Konate would be hamstrung by his inability to make a tackle thus further.

However, as Ferdinand must agree, Klopp would have had no reservations over his decision to swap in Matip.

Ferdinand must think Matip is slightly underrated at Liverpool

The £100k-a-week defender really has been so reliable since he moved to Anfield for free in 2016.

And given that Klopp now seems intent on heavily inverting Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield, there is a chance that he may decide to play three centre-backs alongside.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

However, Jamie Carragher was left slightly frustrated that Trent was playing so centrally yesterday.

Upon the Everton red card, Carragher wanted to see Trent in a familiar role stretching the Everton defence out wide.

Nonetheless, Carragher did love the impact of the substitutions Klopp made throughout the game.

Given Andy Robertson’s long-term injury, there’s certainly some thinking to be done for Klopp with his defensive line.

And Ferdinand would likely insist on Matip being part of any Liverpool combination.