Carragher suggests Klopp played 25-year-old Liverpool player out of position yesterday

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was left frustrated with the positioning of Trent Alexander-Arnold against Everton yesterday.

Carragher took to X after Everton’s Ashley Young was sent off to insist that Trent needed to head back out wide.

The England international was playing an inverted role in the first half and looked like an attacking midfielder at times.

However, with Everton understandably falling into a low block following their red card, Carragher thought Liverpool needed Trent wide once more.

Carragher said: “Trent needs to play wide now, forget going central!”

And those were thoughts echoed by many Liverpool fans during the game.

Although Trent’s move into the midfield has been very popular, and a move that’s looked destined for some time, it didn’t quite fit the evolving situation at Anfield.

Carragher recognised the need for Liverpool to stretch the Everton defence with Trent occupying a familiar wide position.

Moreover, no one of a Liverpool persuasion will need reminding just how effective Trent’s wide deliveries can be.

And with Darwin Nunez improving all the time, it could have proved a fruitful path when the Uruguayan was introduced.

Carragher thought Liverpool needed Trent back out wide

As well as his thoughts on Trent’s positioning, Carragher was also quick to point out the impact that Harvey Elliot had when he came on.

Along with the mentioned Nunez, Carragher thought that Jurgen Klopp’s subs played a vital role in securing the win.

Of course, questions will still be asked over the decision not to send Ibrahima Konate off in the second half.

If Ashley Young was correctly dismissed for two yellow card challenges, Konate seemed to deserve the same fate.

However, Liverpool will be grateful that they received the better end of a decision following the fiasco at Tottenham Hotspur a few weeks ago.

And with so many players like Trent now back fit and firing for Liverpool, Carragher must be excited for the busy schedule to come.