Jamie Carragher was so impressed with the impact of Liverpool duo yesterday

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was quick to praise the impact of Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliot off the bench against Everton yesterday.

Both Nunez and Elliott were introduced in the 62nd minute as Jurgen Klopp tried to make the most of their man advantage.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And Carragher took to X to celebrate the duo ultimately proving to be the difference for Liverpool.

Carragher simply said: “Nunez & Elliott brilliant from the bench!”

And both may now be vying for a start in Liverpool’s games to come.

Darwin Nunez’s selection was likely affected by some cramp whilst away with Uruguay, coupled by his travel home.

However, Harvey Elliott may deem himself unlucky to see the likes of Ryan Gravenberch starting ahead of him.

Like Carragher, Rio Ferdinand was quick to praise Elliott’s impact for Liverpool against Everton, a player he also thinks is ready for a start.

And given that Klopp’s squad is looking in better shape injury-wise this season, he does now almost have an embarrassment of riches.

Cody Gakpo should also return imminently from his knee issue – the situation is looking healthy.

Carragher thought Klopp used his Liverpool subs well against Everton

Of course, on the subject of substitutions, it’s hard not to mention Ibrahima Konate.

If Everton’s Ashley Young was fairly dismissed, the same should have probably applied to the Liverpool defender.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

Carragher unfortunately didn’t share his thoughts on the Liverpool and Everton red card decisions.

However, he may find it hard to argue against the idea of Konate being dismissed for a second significant foul.

Nonetheless, it was a very smart move by Klopp to sub Konate immediately after – something that may have angered the Everton bench even more.

Although referee decisions may have been important to the outcome, Liverpool did take the three points on merit.

And Darwin Nunez’ unselfish assist for Mohamed Salah late on won’t go unnoticed.

Nor will Harvey Elliott’s tireless running and creativity in the middle when seeking the breakthrough.