Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to buy Tottenham Hotspur loanee Dejan Kulusevski.

The Magpies are currently looking to bolster their ranks after an amazing 2023-24 campaign.

Newcastle finished in the top four of the Premier League, sealing a spot in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Spurs apparently no longer have an obligation to sign Kulusevski for £30million.

Newcastle’s Premier League rivals failed to qualify for the Champions League, which would’ve triggered the clause.

According to Chronicle Live, Kulusevski’s representatives are seeking a new challenge for the Juventus-owned ace.

Kulusevski reportedly wants to play in the Champions League next term, something Newcastle can offer him.

World Soccer Agency are currently offering the Sweden international around the Premier League, added the report.

Newcastle have reportedly scouted the player, but they will take their time to make a decision on Kulusevski.

Our view

Kulusevski wouldn’t be a bad shout for Newcastle by any means.

When he joined Tottenham on loan, there was quiet optimism but also some scepticism.

Kulusevski was a fringe player at Juve, which always leads to some doubts when another club gets such a player.

However, he hit the ground running at Spurs and very quickly became a fan favourite.

Indeed, fan site Cartilage Free Captain suggested last year that Kulusevski ‘has the potential to become one of the best players in the Premier League’.

He is just 23 years old, proven in the Premier League, and has bags of talent and potential. All that for just £30million seems like a great deal.