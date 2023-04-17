Arsenal ready to spend big money to sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer











Arsenal are still super keen on bringing in Dusan Vlahovic to the club this summer amid reports Juventus could be forced into a sale.

Vlahovic has long been a target for the Gunners. They tried to sign him in the January window in 2021 but were beaten to the punch by Juve, who paid more than £60m for the Serbian ace.

However, a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport claims that Juve may now be forced into selling Vlahovic to ease their own financial woes. It’s claimed that Arsenal hold the biggest interest in England, with Mikel Arteta a huge fan of the forward.

Photo by Gianluca Ricci/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s believed Arteta sees Vlahovic as being something completely different to what he has available at the moment in the number nine position.

Juventus are believed to be wanting more than the money they paid for Vlahovic in the first place. However, if Arsenal win the league, that price tag will not put them off as they look to strengthen further.

Lauded for his ‘lightning quick‘ speed by Micah Richards, Vlahovic’s time in Turin has been an up and down one so far.

GDS also names Chelsea as holding an interest in the Serbian star.

TBR’s View: Arsenal and Vlahovic not going away

This is a rumour that seems to be rumbling along and doesn’t seem to want to go away.

Arsenal would have loved Vlahovic in that January window but they lost out and it remains to be seen if they still feel a bit stung by that deal.

Of course, Vlahovic brings qualities to Arsenal that they perhaps don’t have right now. He is a powerhouse down the middle of the forward line and is definitely different to what Arteta has at his disposal.

If this is a deal that can be done and Juve will sell, then Arsenal are right to be in the mix.