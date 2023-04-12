Report: Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic is now a target for Real Madrid











If you hear the name Dusan Vlahovic, you can’t help but think of Arsenal after their lengthy pursuit to sign him, but the Serbian could soon end up at Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old was a wanted man in January last year. He was the best striker in Italy during his time at Fiorentina, and numerous clubs in Europe wanted to sign him.

Arsenal were one of them, but they failed to get the deal over the line.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic is now a target for Real Madrid

It’s not just last year that Arsenal wanted to sign Vlahovic, reports have revealed that they want him again this summer.

Ben Jacobs revealed in February there’s a real chance that the £70 million-rated striker leaves Juventus this summer, while Pete O’Rourke claimed over a week ago that the Serbian is ready to join Arsenal if they win the Premier League this season.

If all the rumours over the last few months are anything to go by, Vlahovic will be leaving Juve this summer, but Arsenal don’t have an easy road to sign him now.

CalcioMercatoWeb.it report this week that Real Madrid are interested in signing Vlahovic this summer.

The Galacticos apparently view the ‘ridiculous‘ Juventus striker as the heir to the throne of Karim Benzema, who is 35 already and hasn’t yet renewed his contract that expires at the end of this season.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TBR View:

If Real Madrid want your club’s target, it’s bad news for you more often than not.

That will likely be the case with Arsenal if Carlo Ancelotti’s side really are interested in Vlahovic, who is the perfect profile of a striker to replace Benzema in the long run at the Bernabeu.

However, do Arsenal even need Vlahovic when they already have Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah up top? Gabriel Martinelli can also play there, while Folarin Balogun will be back from his loan this summer.

That, in our opinion, is more than enough options up front for Mikel Arteta, but we know the Arsenal boss likes Vlahovic, and that could be why there are so many rumours about Arsenal’s interest.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Show all