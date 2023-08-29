Richard Keys says there’s one thing James Maddison is not doing well at Tottenham

Richard Keys has shared his thoughts on James Maddison’s start to life at Tottenham Hotspur.

Writing on his website, Keys addressed the 26-year-old’s first few games for Spurs and Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a Tottenham fan who hasn’t been impressed with James Maddison this season.

The 26-year-old arrived from Leicester City for £40m at the start of the transfer window.

Tottenham have been crying out for some creativity in the squad ever since Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen left.

New manager Ange Postecoglou is already delighted he’s in the squad and it’s easy to see why.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

A pair of assists against Brentford were followed up by his first Spurs goal at the weekend against Bournemouth.

However, Richard Keys has identified the one thing that Maddison needs to be doing better at Tottenham.

It’s only a minor detail and might even be quite harsh given how well he’s done in his first few appearances.

Keys shares what Tottenham star Maddison needs to improve

Talking about the England international, Keys said: “It’s early days, but it’s been a really good start.

“I’ve got just one observation – as good as Maddison has been in open play – his set-piece delivery has been poor.

“He’s got to sort that out. I’m sure he will. He’s a Cov Kid done good!”

James Maddison might argue that Keys’s criticism of his set-pieces at Tottenham is very harsh.

The first goal of the Ange Postecoglou era was scored by Cristian Romero who headed in a spectacular free-kick from Maddison.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The Argentinian went off injured immediately afterwards after a previous clash of heads.

But he’s unlikely to have done himself any favours when he nodded in Maddison’s powerfully struck set-piece.

The 26-year-old has settled into life in North London exceptionally quickly.

Alongside a rejuvenated Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, he’s already part of a brilliant trio in the centre of the pitch.

Maddison will hope he can notch plenty of goals and assists from dead-ball situations this season.

His teammates will be queuing up to convert his deliveries like Romero was on the opening day.