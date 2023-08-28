Aaron Lennon thinks ‘brilliant’ Tottenham man is a ‘completely different’ player now

Aaron Lennon has been raving about Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma after his fantastic start to the season.

Lennon was speaking on BBC 5 Live and reflecting on Tottenham’s impressive start to the season.

Many were expecting Ange Postecoglou to make a slow start at Spurs after arriving from Celtic.

That was compounded by the loss of star player Harry Kane on the eve of their opening match against Brentford.

However, a draw at the Gtech Community Stadium has been followed up with back-to-back wins over Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Postecoglou has already got performances out of players that Antonio Conte could never extract.

The best example of this is Yves Bissouma, who Aaron Lennon has admitted has looked like a new signing for Tottenham.

After failing to impress the Italian coach during his first 12 months in North London, Postecoglou has put his full faith in the Malian international.

Bissouma is already a huge fan of Postecoglou and appears to have completely bought into his tactics already.

Lennon impressed with Tottenham star Bissouma

Talking about the turnaround at his old team, Lennon said: “Also [Yves] Bissouma, a special mention for him, he’s been brilliant in the middle of the park.

“[He’s a] completely different player, like you said he didn’t get a run of games and some players need that.

“And also probably a manager to come in and put their arm around him and say, ‘You are that player mate’.

“He’s got all kinds of ability, on and off the ball, he’s been fantastic. But like you said, him, [James] Maddison, the new boy at the back [Micky Van de Ven] has been brilliant as well and I’m really enjoying them, I thought they were brilliant yesterday.”

Lennon appears to be delighted that Bissouma has finally hit the ground running at Tottenham.

Both Peter Crouch and Jamie O’Hara have now suggested that he’s a £100m player now.

The balance of Tottenham’s midfield with Bissouma alongside James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr already looks on point.

With Rodrigo Bentancur still to return, Spurs could have one of the best midfields in the Premier League this season.

The one frustration will be that they don’t currently have a centre-forward that can put away the chances being created for them.