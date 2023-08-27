Ange Postecoglou backs 26-year-old Tottenham star to get even better this season

Ange Postecoglou is almost running out of superlatives for Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison just three games into the season.

Maddison scored his first goal for Spurs against Bournemouth yesterday and Postecoglou has now backed Maddison to keep improving.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Speaking after the game via Hayters TV on Youtube, the manager praised Maddison particularly after a disrupted week,

Postecoglou said: “He’s that creative force for us. He works hard, he wins the ball back, presses.

“He’s not like he just comes to life when we’ve got the ball. He’s had a disrupted week.

“He only had one session with us, but for him to put on a performance like that is credit to him.

“And I think there’s more to come, when he gets more understanding with our forward players and they get more understanding with him.



“He’s going to keep improving. If we got him in the bargain bin, that’s great for us.”

High praise indeed from Postecoglou who really has put an arm around his new signing.

26-year-old Maddison is of course now vice-captain at the club and has already worn the captain’s armband in games.

And it seems his maturity and determination has made an impression both on and off the pitch.

Postecoglou full of praise for Tottenham’s Maddison and says he’ll keep improving

Something that’s been less spoken about is James Maddison’s England career.

The midfielder has had limited chances under Gareth Southgate – something that has always been highlighted as a surprise.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

And despite long spells of good form at his previous club Leicester City, Maddison never really got a show of faith from his international manager.

One would now wonder with an international break on the horizon whether Maddison will now feature more prominently in the side.

If Postecoglou were picking the teams it seems our answer would be quite obvious.

A few fans and pundits were surprised when Maddison chose Tottenham but it really seems he did decide well.

Not only does he have an excellent platform to showcase his ability, it seems Maddison can now become a real leader for a top side.

Something that will surely bode well for his England career.