There was a lovely moment at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday at full-time between Son Heung-min and Richarlison.

SPURSPLAY commentator Rob Daly shared what he noticed after the final whistle on a dramatic day in North London.

With just a few minutes left on the clock, Ange Postecoglou was staring at his first league defeat of the season.

Sheffield United had been on the back foot for the entire match before Gustavo Hamer hit the hosts with a sucker punch.

It was a tidy finish from the 26-year-old but didn’t deter Tottenham.

Minutes after Sheffield United’s opener, Postecoglou turned to Richarlison on the bench and the Brazilian changed the game.

There was a huge amount of injury time and Richarlison nodded in the equaliser in the 98th minute.

He nodded in Ivan Perisic’s corner before playing in Dejan Kulusevski for the winner minutes later.

It showed just how much time was added on that Richarlison was then booked in the 106th minute.

Son Heung-min wanted Richarlison to earn the appreciation of his fans at full-time.

After such a tough start to life at Spurs, the 26-year-old deserved plenty of recognition for his performance yesterday.

Son’s ‘lovely move’ for Richarlison at full-time

Speaking on SPURSPLAY after the match, commentator Rob Daly shared what he spotted after the match and speaking to Postecoglou said: “What can you speak to Richarlison’s performance Ange [Postecoglou]?

“We saw him come on, goal and assist, Son [Heung-min] tried to push him towards the South Stand, which was a lovely move at the end to get him appreciated, a brilliant impact from him today.”

Son Heung-min has stepped up to the captain’s role at Tottenham brilliantly.

Postecoglou has completely changed the leadership group at Spurs and put the South Korean in charge.

Son’s move at full-time to make sure Richarlison got the praise he deserved showed he’s adapted to his new role brilliantly.

The Brazilian earned praise from Dejan Kulusevski and Ange Postecoglou at the end of yesterday’s match.

He’ll be hoping this is the moment his luck changes at Spurs and he can kick on from here.