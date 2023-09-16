‘Great’: Postecoglou blown away by 26-year-old Tottenham player v Sheffield United today

Tottenham striker Richarlison finally got his goal today as he scored a vital equaliser against Sheffield United in north London.

The Brazilian came off the bench to head home superbly from a corner and give Spurs the impetus to go on and win the game through Dejan Kulusevski.

And speaking about Richarlison after the game, his manager, Ange Postecoglou, was full of praise for him.

Postecoglou praises Richarlison after Tottenham beat Sheffield United

Speaking to the press after the game, the topic of discussion quickly turned to Richarlison after his goal.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

And Postecoglou said the goal was just reward for the Brazilian, who has been working hard every day in training.

“Richy was great. I thought all the subs who came on really helped. But that’s been a consistent theme. And yeah for Richy I think it’s the point I was trying to make yesterday – for him to understand that you try and maintain a balance in life. And his football hasn’t been that bad, he’s still been contributing for us,” Postecoglou said.

“Sometimes when you struggle with certain parts of your life you let it go into other areas. But the football is one area where he can control, and he works hard everyday in training and really got his rewards today. And hopefully that gives him a bit more of a settled feel to deal with the other areas in his life. For everyone, it’s about not letting it overwhelm you. And hopefully a day like today helps him.”

The Brazilian will now be hoping for a run in the team in the hope of adding to his tally quickly.

Difference maker

For Tottenham, this was what they want to see from Richarlison. A £60m signing coming off the bench should be able to influence the game against one of the lower Premier League teams.

And to be fair to Richarlison, he did just that.

The key now for Richarlison and Spurs is getting some sort of consistency. If he can do that, keep contributing as and when he gets minutes and prove himself, then he’ll be just fine.