Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski has been full of praise for teammate Richarlison after a phenomenal cameo yesterday.

Kulusevski was speaking on the club’s official YouTube channel after a crazy 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

Despite being 1-0 down in the 96th minute, there was still plenty of belief at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that a result was on the cards.

Various stoppages throughout the second half meant Ange Postecoglou’s side still had plenty of time to get something out of the game.

After his struggles in front of goal last season, few fans would have expected Richarlison to be the man to nod in the equaliser.

Richarlison then played Dejan Kulusevski in to score Tottenham’s winner in the 101st minute causing pandemonium in the stands.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Swedish winger has hailed his Brazilian teammate after the match and has full confidence in his ability.

Postecoglou singled him out for praise after the match and his performance yesterday will be just the boost he needs.

Kulusevski hails Tottenham teammate Richarlison

Asked about the forward, Kulusevski said: “Richy’s a top player, I’ve always said it. I always love playing with him.

“He’s an unbelievable player, we’ve just got to feed him the balls because with his head he’s always going to score like that.

“We’ve got to help him a lot off the pitch and on the pitch but he’s a great guy, he’s so funny and he helps our team so much.”

Richarlison had his struggles in front of goal last season, having to wait until the end of April to score his first league goal.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

After Harry Kane was sold, Postecoglou made Richarlison his starting centre-forward for the opening few league matches.

He even gave him the Carabao Cup tie against Fulham to find some form and took his opportunity, finding the back of the net at Craven Cottage.

However, he lost his place to Son Heung-min against Burnley who went on to score a hat-trick that day.

Richarlison proved yesterday that he’s more than capable of starring alongside the likes of Kulusevski for Tottenham when given the chance.

It’s hard to see him starting next weekend despite his brilliant cameo yesterday given the form of his teammates.

But it’s a massive step in the right direction for the Brazilian international.