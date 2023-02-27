What Javi Gracia was doing to the referee during Leeds United’s win over Southampton











Leeds United manager Javi Gracia gave the officials a much easier time on Saturday than his predecessor Jesse Marsch may have done.

A report from the Daily Mail has given further details of Leeds’s first win under their new Spanish manager.

It was a huge match at the bottom of the Premier League.

Both Leeds and Southampton were hoping for a new manager bounce to lift them off the foot of the table.

In the end, Ruben Selles struggled to get his Saints side going as Leeds were good value for their 1-0 win.

The winner came from an unlikely source, as Junior Firpo scored his first Premier League goal.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

He fired in Jack Harrison’s cross to send Elland Road into pandemonium.

The mood on the touchline was very different to what many at the club have become used to under Jesse Marsch.

Gracia’s temperament meant the officials at Leeds on Saturday could concentrate on the game rather than refereeing the coaching staff.

The calmness appeared to rub off on the players who finally recorded a much-needed win.

Leeds manager Gracia gives officials much easier time

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘on first evidence, Javi Gracia is going to use a lighter touch to try to guide Leeds United out of trouble, rather than the super-intensity of Jesse Marsch.

‘The placid Spaniard bantered with match officials at Elland Road instead of hammering them as his predecessor sometimes did.

‘His policy of calmly praising players was also a contrast to Marsch, who often preferred stress as his fuel.’

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Getting the officials on his side is a tactic Gracia will hope really benefits them in the long-term.

He was also very complimentary about the crowd at Elland Road, which will come as very little surprise to anyone.

Gracia singled out centre-backs Max Wober and Robin Koch for praise after the game.

The pair helped Leeds earn an all-important clean sheet as they escaped the bottom three at Everton’s expense.

By no means are they safe, but the early signs under Javi Gracia are very encouraging.

