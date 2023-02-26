Javi Gracia singles out two Leeds United players for praise after win against Southampton











New Leeds United manager Javi Gracia singled out Robin Koch and Max Wober for praise after yesterday’s huge win over Southampton.

Speaking to the media after the match, via Leeds Live, Gracia was delighted with his centre-backs.

It was a battle between the bottom two Premier League sides at Elland Road yesterday.

Both teams were hoping for a new manager bounce after appointing new bosses during the week.

Leeds were the better side throughout the game, and Javi Gracia came out on top over fellow countryman Ruben Selles.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The goal came from an unlikely source, with Junior Firpo scoring his first goal for the club.

The manager won’t care where the goals are coming from as long as Leeds are winning.

Gracia was really pleased with Leeds earning a clean sheet yesterday, and Wober and Koch played a big part in that.

It was just their third shutout in the league since the World Cup.

If they’re going to stay up this season, being tight at the back is going to be absolutely essential.

Gracia singles out Leeds duo Koch and Wober for praise

Gracia was asked by Leeds Live how impressed he was with Robin Koch’s performance yesterday.

He refused to praise just Koch, and said: “In my opinion, both centre backs played really well today.

“They had a tough challenge. As you say with a very tall player and all the defensive line was very concentrated and the good work of the team meant we got a clean sheet.”

Gracia has plenty of defenders to choose from at Leeds, but settled on Koch and Wober against Southampton.

Injuries to Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper limited his options, but the pair performed brilliantly.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Wober’s versatility has already come in very handy since signing from RB Salzburg last month.

Jesse Marsch was a big fan of his leadership qualities, and Gracia seems to already trust him too.

Koch had a brilliant game yesterday, both in defence and in possession.

Gracia will be delighted with both Koch and Wober as Leeds finally return to winning ways.

The Whites have once again climbed out of the relegation zone after earning three important points.

The survival race could end up going to the wire, and Leeds now have a tough run of matches coming up.

