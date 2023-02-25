Javi Gracia shares what he loved about the Elland Road atmosphere today against Southampton











Leeds United won out in their huge clash with Southampton today as a goal from Junior Firpo ensured the Elland Road crowd went home happy.

Firpo’s goal sent the home crowd into raptures and it was just about deserved as Southampton failed to build on their excellent win at Chelsea last week.

For new Leeds manager Javi Gracia, it was his first taste of Elland Road. The West Yorkshire stadium is known for being one of the country’s best in terms of atmosphere. And Gracia was delighted to experience the Leeds crowd.

“I hope to listen to that noise more times. The atmosphere is special. I want to live more days like this; the supporters deserve better and we are going to work for it. The table isn’t important today; it is a step but an important step,” Gracia told the BBC.

Gracia will be hoping to build and spend more time on the training pitch to get his tactics across in the coming weeks.

TBR’s View: Elland Road can roar Leeds to Premier League safety

The Leeds crowd can always play a big part in proceedings if the team is responding and that’s what happened today.

Gracia will be delighted to give the home fans what they wanted in his opening game. The Spaniard has clearly got a message of organisation across. From there, it will be about how Leeds can create more.

This was ideal today for Leeds and Gracia. And if they can produce this more often, then they’ll comfortably stay up.