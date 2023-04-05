Report: What Arsenal have done after listening to Youri Tielemans' wage demands











Arsenal are still reportedly interested in signing Youri Tielemans, but a move looks complicated this summer because of the Leicester City star’s wage demands.

The Belgian is all set to leave the King Power this summer on a free transfer. His contract will expire in July, and as a free agent, we’re sure he’ll have plenty of options on the table.

Arsenal could be one of them, but recent discussions with Tielemans’ agents didn’t go too well.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arsenal back away from Youri Tielemans talks because of his wage demands

Tielemans has been linked with a move to Arsenal for over a year now.

The Belgian, branded as an ‘incredible‘ player, was reported to be one of the Gunners’ top targets last summer, and a move even looked imminent at one point. However, nothing materialised in the end.

Now, with Tielemans set to be available for free, Arsenal and Newcastle United are considering signing him, reports TeamTalk.

Edu reportedly even held transfer talks with Tielemans’ agents over a summer move recently, but the Arsenal chief was left shocked by the Belgian’s wage demands, and he has now backed away from signing him.

The report claims Tielemans demanded to become one of Arsenal’s highest-paid players. which is something the Gunners are not prepared to offer him, as things stand.

Arsenal target Youri-Tielemans – Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

TBR View:

The fact that Tielemans will be available for no transfer fee puts him in a position where he can demand a huge wage package from clubs interested in his services.

He’s well within his rights to demand what he wants, but Arsenal were never going to agree to that.

The Gunners have the likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia on their transfer shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window, and all three players would arguably be better signings than Tielemans.

That’s probably why Edu didn’t think twice before backing away from the Belgian’s demands, which will have to change considerably to have any chance of moving to Arsenal this summer.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

