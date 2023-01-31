Journalist provides update on Arsenal's interest in Youri Tielemans











Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Leicester City star Youri Tielemans and claims the midfielder would be open to signing for them today.

Mikel Arteta is seemingly closing in on bringing in a new midfielder as Charles Watts reports that Jorginho has been granted permission by Chelsea to travel to London Colney.

The Gunners had been targeting a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, but Sky Sports reports that they had two bids knocked back for the 21-year-old.

Of course, Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Tielemans over the past two transfer windows but a move just hasn’t materialised. And Jacobs suggested that the Belgian has been ready to complete a switch to north London since the summer.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tielemans thought he was joining Arsenal last summer

The CBS journalist provided an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Tielemans for CaughtOffside this morning.

Jacobs claims that Arsenal decided against meeting Leicester’s valuation of £30 – £35 million over the summer, despite broadly agreeing terms with the player almost a year ago.

The Gunners apparently spoke to Tielemans last January and he had agreed to a move to the Emirates Stadium. The 25-year-old genuinely believed that the move would happen, but it has so far failed to materialise.

His contract is now set to expire at the end of the season and Jacobs thinks Arsenal’s preference is to sign him for free over the summer. The only way their stance could change is if another club jumped ahead of the team in the race for Tielemans in the final hours of the transfer window.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Leicester star has been ‘incredible’ over the past few seasons but it’s clear that Arsenal must have doubts over the player.

The deal has seemingly been there for Arsenal to do for over a year, but for one reason or another they haven’t pulled the trigger.

Tielemans would have arguably been a better option than Jorginho, with the Italian slowing down at the age of 31. But Arteta must want the Chelsea star and he will certainly provide some know-how as they push for the Premier League title.

