Report: What Antonio Conte's agents are now doing as Tottenham Hotspur exit looms











Antonio Conte’s future as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur has been in doubt for several weeks now, and according to French outlet Le10Sport, his agents have already started to ask around European clubs to see if they’re open to taking the Italian after he leaves Tottenham.

Conte has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks, the man himself is reportedly keen on the Real Madrid job, while Fabrizio Romano has linked him to both Inter and Juventus.

However, it remains to be seen where he will end up next.

Le10Sport claim that PSG are scouring the market for a new manager, and Conte could be one of the names on their shortlist. The French club are, once again out of the Champions League and are looking to make yet another change in the dugout.

Real Madrid is another potential destination for Conte as Carlo Ancelotti comes under pressure after losing a lot of ground in the La Liga title race. However, Champions League glory could end up saving Ancelotti once again.

In addition to these clubs, Conte has also been linked with a return to his former clubs Juventus and Inter Milan. Conte led Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014, while he won the league with Inter Milan in 2021.

Tottenham’s recent form has done little to dispel the rumours surrounding Conte’s future at the club. Spurs have been knocked out of both the Champions League and the FA Cup in the past fortnight, and their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season are fading with each passing week.

Despite the recent setbacks, Tottenham remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, but they need to find some consistency if they’re going to manage that.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Conte, but one thing is for sure – he will have no shortage of suitors if he decides to leave Tottenham in the summer.

