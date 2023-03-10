'Options': Fabrizio Romano names the two clubs Antonio Conte could join if he leaves Tottenham











Speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Antonio Conte’s future and what he could do next.

As many know, Conte’s time at Spurs appears to be coming to an end, and it looks as though he will no longer be at the north London club beyond this summer.

Of course, a lot of the coverage around this story has been about what Spurs will do next, but now, Romano has shared some insight into what Conte could do upon leaving Spurs.

Conte could join Inter or Juventus

The journalist shared what he knows about the Tottenham boss.

“The feeling around Conte and around Tottenham is that there is a concrete chance for them to part ways and for Conte to return to Italy for personal reasons. We know it was not an easy year for Conte on the personal side.

“I think we just have two in this moment, it could be Juventus, we have to see what happens with Allegri because he is on an important contract and salary at Juventus. Also Inter, we have to see what they decide with Simone Inzaghi, they are still in the Champions League so nothing is decided yet.”

“These are two clubs we could consider as options for Conte, but at the moment it’s really early because he will make a decision at the end of the current season.”

Don’t rule out other clubs

Romano says that Juventus and Inter are the two main options for Conte at the moment, but don’t be surprised if he ends up at another Italian club.

Indeed, given that Juventus are currently under investigation and Inter’s board fell out with Conte first time around, these moves may not actually come to fruition.

Luciano Spalletti is reportedly a target for Tottenham, so there could be vacancy to fill at Napoli very soon – a club where Conte would fit quite well, while AC Milan’s bad form has left many questioning Stefano Pioli’s future at San Siro.

It’s actually quite a good time to be looking for a job in the Italian market, and it may not take Conte too long to find his next role after leaving Spurs.

