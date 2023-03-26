Arsenal set for 'crunch' talks with Folarin Balogun as future looks increasingly unclear











Arsenal are facing up to the prospect of potentially losing young striker Folarin Balogun this summer, with key talks yet to take place.

Balogun has been lighting up Ligue 1 this season and has caught the eye of a number of European clubs. So far at Arsenal, the young England striker has not really managed to get much of a chance, hence his move to Reims.

Balogun has rattled in 17 goals this season for the French side. His form has been a real eye-opener for the Gunners, who will be delighted that the loan move is working out.

However, 90Min reports that Arsenal could end up losing Balogun. It’s reported by 90Min that Arsenal are now preparing for ‘crunch’ talks with the young forward.

Balogun has admitted that he does not know what his future will hold. 90Min quotes him as saying he is open to options, with a move abroad not ruled out.

“I’m not sure what is going to happen in the future. A lot could happen in football, a lot could change, and it just depends on the conversations we have between me and the club in the summer, and we’ll see what happens.”

Arsenal, then, seem to have a big call on their hands when it comes to Balogun. The Gunners are also struggling to keep hold of teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri. A host of clubs want the 16-year-old, including Man City.

TBR’s View: Balogun might still not be good enough for Arsenal

The problem for Folarin Balogun is that he has Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah already ahead of him in the pecking order.

Couple that with the fact that the likes of Trossard and Martinelli have shown they can play as a ‘false 9’, then Mikel Arteta is awash with options up top.

For Balogun, it might be that he has to make the decision to move on. Reims has been the making of him this season.

But in order to kick on further, he might have to bite the bullet and force a move away.