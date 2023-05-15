Report: West Ham monitoring 'unbelievable' 57-year-old title-winning boss in case David Moyes leaves











West Ham are monitoring Ange Postecoglou with the future of David Moyes still very much up in the air.

That is according to a report from the Guardian, which suggests that Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter are also on the Hammers’ radar heading into the summer.

The Guardian reports that it is not yet clear whether David Moyes will remain at the London Stadium beyond this season. He has obviously enjoyed a fantastic second spell. And he is potentially two games away from winning the Europa Conference League.

West Ham monitoring Postecoglou, Potter and Rodgers

However, it has been a much tougher season this time around. And with that, it does appear that plenty of fans are ready for a change in the dug-out.

West Ham are yet to make a decision. But the Guardian reports that Ange Postecoglou, Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers are all being monitored by the Irons.

Obviously, Potter and Rodgers are out of work after being sacked by Chelsea and Leicester City respectively. But they have both enjoyed success in the Premier League.

They would both arguably represent a safe pair of hands, with Potter, in particular, still having a lot to give in his managerial career.

Postecoglou may be something of a wildcard to some. But if West Ham could tempt the Celtic boss to the club, it would be a masterstroke.

The Australian has done an ‘unbelievable‘ job at Parkhead. And he certainly appears to be incredibly popular with the Parkhead faithful.

He is someone who gets his team to play incredibly attractive football. And it has previously been suggested that Postecoglou has admirers at Manchester City.

It is going to take something special to lure him away from Celtic. But West Ham would be making an error if they did not try their luck.