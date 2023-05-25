Report: ‘Unbelievable’ manager linked to Spurs now in talks to replace 58-year-old at another club











Tottenham are still on the lookout for a new manager after missing out on Arne Slot, but they may soon have to cross another name off their list.

Indeed, according to Rudy Galetti, Tottenham managerial target, Marco Silva, is in talks with Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ahli over a move to the Gulf.

Al-Ahli, as with many of the Saudi clubs, would likely be paying Silva big money to come to the middle-east, and he may well be tempted to make that switch.

Of course, Silva is the current manager of Fulham, and while he’s had a fantastic season with the Cottagers, money talks in football.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

We’ve seen a number of managers of this level head out to the middle east in recent years, including former Spurs boss and Silva’s fellow countryman, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Al Ahli have just been promoted back to the Saudi Pro League, and they’re keen to upgrade on their current manager, 58-year-old Pitso Mosimane.

With the Saudi league becoming more and more competitive, Al Ahli know that they’ll need a top manager to compete towards the top of the league, and that’s why they’ve approached the ‘unbelievable’ Fulham boss.

Luckily for Fulham and Spurs, Silva isn’t the only manager in talks with Al Ahli, Razvan Lucescu, the current PAOK boss is also in the running.

Interestingly, Lucescu, much like Silva, has made his name in Greek football, so perhaps Al Ahli have spotted something of an unexplored market there.

Whether or not anything comes of this link remains to be seen, but with Al Ahli bound to be offering big money to whoever takes this job, don’t be too shocked if Silva’s head is turned here.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Show all