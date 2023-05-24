'Haven't been ruled out': 45-year-old PL manager could genuinely still end up at Tottenham – journalist











Arne Slot may be the favourite for the Tottenham job, but there are a whole host of managers that Tottenham haven’t ruled out at this point.

Indeed, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Spurs have a number of managerial targets that are still in their thinking.

The likes of Luis Enrique, Ruben Amorim and Thomas Frank are all in the mix, but perhaps the most intriguing name mentioned here is Marco Silva.

The 45-year-old has been fantastic at Fulham this season, and while there have been links to Spurs, those have quickly been dismissed at times due to the fact the Whites are hopeful of keeping the gaffer.

However, Spurs have not ruled out the idea of going for Silva.

Silva still considered

Bailey shared what he knows about Silva and a number of other managers.

“He (Slot) is the firm favourite, the likes of Luis Enrique, Ruben Amorim, Ange Postecoglou, Thomas Frank, Silva, Potter and Rodgers, we’ve spoken about these in recent weeks and they are on the list and they haven’t been ruled out yet.

Decent option

Marco Silva may not be the biggest or most glamourous name that has been linked to Spurs in recent weeks, but make no mistake about it, he is a very decent option for a team like Tottenham.

Indeed, the 45-year-old has got this Fulham team playing some fantastic football this year, and he’s proven that he can play winning football with a top team.

He was remarkably successful at Olympiakos, while he dominated the Championship with Fulham last season too.

Silva could be really well-suited to managing a top club at some point, and Spurs could be the team that take a punt on him.

