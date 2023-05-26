Mikel Arteta offers brand new injury update on Takehiro Tomiyasu











Mikel Arteta has offered up a fresh injury update on Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu ahead of this weekend’s clash with Wolves.

The Gunners will round off their season in front of their home fans and should be sent off into the summer well after pushing Man City so close.

For Arsenal, things just fell apart as injuries and loss of form hit. One of those injuries being to defender Tomiyasu, who has been missing for some time now already.

Arteta positive on Tomiyasu injury

Speaking in his pre-match press conference today to Football.London, the Gunners boss touched on a number of players who have been out.

One of those was Tomiyasu. And while he won’t be back for the final game, Arteta was full of praise for the Japanese star and admitted he could be back around the group in pre-season.

“I think he will be really close. Hopefully he will be around preseason, like Willy to be in a good place. They have been working so hard. He’s a tremendous person, he’s a top professional and we just want him to be available,” Arteta said.

Tomiyasu’s return will be a welcome boost for the Gunners.

Like a new signing

Arsenal will be spending in the summer, there is no doubt. But sometimes, getting a few players back who have been missing is massive as well.

Tomiyasu might not have been the main choice at right-back for Arteta. But his injury has been big and he’s been a miss in a squad that doesn’t have the depth of Man City.

Arsenal know this is a big summer. They have to recruit well, get players back fit and well, and work hard in the summer to get going again.

Getting Tomiyasu back involved will help preparations. And if he can stay fit for next season, he’ll be a huge player.

