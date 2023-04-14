Report: Tottenham's players decide that 'world class' manager is who they want Daniel Levy to appoint











Tottenham are still on the hunt for a new manager, and while Daniel Levy hasn’t decided on a new gaffer just yet, the Spurs squad know exactly who they want.

Indeed, according to The Daily Mail, the Tottenham squad have a clear first-choice, and his name is Mauricio Pochettino.

This isn’t surprising to hear at all.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Sky have previously reported that some members of the Spurs squad have been in touch with the ‘world class’ manager lately, and the Argentine does still have some very strong relationships within that squad.

Spurs’ players may be keen on Pochettino, but whether or not this move appeals to all parties is up for debate.

Alasdair Gold has stated on umpteen occasions that a move for Pochettino has split the Spurs board, while there is also a question as to whether or not the man himself would want the job.

Let’s not forget, Pochettino and Spurs do have something of a frayed relationship after his 2019 sacking, while he also reportedly has one eye on the Real Madrid job.

However, with Carlo Ancelotti continuing to triumph in the Champions League, there are no guarantees that the Madrid job will come up in the summer, and while he’s also been linked with Chelsea, it’s impossible to predict anything that the Blues will be doing at the moment.

We can’t say for sure which Spurs players are pushing for Pochettino to come back, but given the relationship he had with Pochettino and the sway he has in the dressing room, we have to imagine that Harry Kane is one of the players that is keen to see the Argentine come back to north London.

Whether or not Levy will take the players’ views into account remains to be seen, but he may well be wise to go out and re-hire Pochettino at this point.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Show all