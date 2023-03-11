There would be issues at Tottenham if Levy forces Spurs to hire 51-year-old – Journalist











Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Alasdair Gold has been discussing Tottenham Hotspur’s managerial situation and the idea of Mauricio Pochettino returning to the club.

Pochettino has been linked with a return to Spurs over the past few months and as the pressure is piled onto Antonio Conte, speculation continues to grow.

According to Gold though, not everyone at the club wants the Argentine back, and the journalist says that Daniel Levy would really have to push this one through on his own if he wants it to happen.

In turn, Gold says, that would cause problems with other people at the club.

Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Poch return problematic

Gold shared what he knows about this potential appointment.

“I’ve said this before and I maintain it, there is not an overwhelming majority of the board who want Poch back. If that is one that Levy wanted he would have to push that through with his own belief in it and it would definitely cause a few issues with other people at the club, but you also have to consider how important Harry Kane is,” Gold said.

Not worth it

When you weigh all of that up, it has to be said that re-appointing Pochettino may not be worth it.

Yes, he’s the sentimental pick, and he’s a good manager, but if you’re going to divide your boardroom for a manager you only decided to sack a few years ago, it’s not worth it.

There are plenty of other top class managers out there who would cause less problems for Spurs to appoint at this moment in time.

Sometimes, it’s best just to avoid the hassle and confrontation and go for an option that is more agreeable for everyone.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Show all