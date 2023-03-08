Report: Tottenham sources think Daniel Levy will sell 'brilliant' Spurs player this summer











Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is coming around to the idea of selling Harry Kane to Manchester United this summer.

That’s according to Dean Jones on GiveMeSport, who claims he has heard from ‘well-informed’ Spurs sources that the England captain could be sold before the start of next season.

Kane will enter the final year of his contract at Tottenham this summer.

Kane’s future is the biggest talking point around Tottenham every time we approach the end of the season and the start of the summer transfer window.

With the Englishman entering the final 12 months of his contract in July, speculation will likely be at an all-time high, and rumours about Manchester United’s interest have already surfaced.

It was reported earlier this week that the Red Devils have made contact with Kane’s agents and have received an encouraging response. Now, Jones has revealed that Levy too is coming around to the idea of selling him.

The journalist wrote in his report that ‘well-informed sources’ at Tottenham have suggested that Spurs’ stance on Kane has softened, and Levy may now be prepared to sell him to a rival English club for far lesser than the £150 million that was once mooted.

Bayern Munich are still reportedly interested in Kane, but the report claims that striker’s ‘drive’ is to remain in England and fight for trophies in the Premier League.

That’s excellent news for Manchester United fans.

TBR View:

Kane has been a ‘brilliant‘ servant for Tottenham over the years.

He has consistently performed at the highest level, and he’s the only reason Tottenham even got close to winning the Premier League and Champions League under Mauricio Pochettino a few years ago.

Kane, sadly, has still not got his hands on any silverware, and that must be really painful for him considering that he is one of the best players in the world.

That could convince him to move to a different club this summer, and we’re sure most Tottenham fans will not blame him if he does.

