Gabri Veiga has been at the centre of so much speculation already this summer.

Indeed, a number of England’s top clubs have been linked with Veiga lately, with Liverpool and Manchester City said to be keen.

However, according to Le10Sport, a number of other English clubs are also battling for the Spaniard’s signature, with Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea said to be keen.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

This is very interesting to say the least.

Veiga has been described as an ‘amazing’ midfielder in the past, and the sky appears to be the limit with this young man.

The links to Tottenham are fresh after long-standing reports about both Arsenal and Chelsea, and, in all honesty, we’re very intrigued by this prospect.

Veiga would be brilliant for Ange Postecoglou in his attack-minded midfield, and the idea of pairing him with someone like Yves Bissouma in the middle of the park would be very exciting.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Of course, any great midfield has to find the right balance, and we can’t help but feel that Spurs would be on the right track if they put Veiga, Bissouma and James Maddison in the same side.

Sadly, as ever, this type of move won’t be so easy.

Veiga has been linked with a plethora of Champions League clubs, and after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season, Spurs can’t offer the chance to play European football next season, nor can they really promise that he’d be a starter on a weekly basis given the number of midfielders they have.

This would be one of the most exciting signings of the summer, there’s no doubt about that, but the logistics of this deal make it tough to envisage Veiga actually ending up playing for Postecoglou next term.