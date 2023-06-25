Liverpool are trying to add a host of new players to the ranks this summer as they look to reclaim a spot back in the top four next season.

The Reds have moved quickly to sign Alexis Mac Allister and are being linked with a host of other names as well.

Reports this morning have suggested that Khephren Thuram is going to be the next midfielder to arrive.

However, Thuram might not be the only other player arriving, with Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg now claiming that talks have also taken place with Spanish sensation, Gabri Veiga.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Liverpool looking to sign Gabri Veiga

Of course, we know that Liverpool’s interest in Veiga is nothing brand new. The youngster is a wanted man in Europe and the Reds have made their presence known already.

However, taking to Twitter, Plettenberg has now confirmed that talks have actually taken place between Liverpool and Veiga.

Regarded as an ‘amazing‘ talent over in Spain, Veiga is on the radar of most of Europe’s top clubs.

But with a £40m release-clause, Liverpool will see the Spaniard as a player who fits within their price range this summer.

Icing on the cake

if Liverpool can manage to sign all three of Mac Allister, Thuram and then Veiga, it would complete quite the summer.

Yes, two of those three have things to prove in the Premier League. But overall, they would be three fine signings for Jurgen Klopp.

News of Thuram’s potential arrival will excite Reds fans but Veiga is another player they’ll love at Anfield. If they can indeed win the race here, then the Reds will be well set for the future.