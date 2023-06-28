Manchester City are leaving Arsenal to it when it comes to the race to sign Declan Rice.

Indeed, it was reported on Wednesday that the Premier League champions are pulling out of the race to sign the West Ham star now, and that means that Arsenal should have a free run at the England international.

However, annoyingly for Mikel Arteta, Manchester City remain a thorn in Arsenal’s side on another front.

Pep Guardiola still wants to add another midfielder to his squad, and, inevitably, he’s now going after another Arsenal target in the shape of Gabri Veiga.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano.

EXCL: Manchester City have entered the race for Spanish talent Gabri Veiga after pulling out of Declan Rice deal. He’s one of the options now being considered at the club. 🚨🔵 #MCFC Liverpool and Chelsea remain interested but City also informed now. Release clause: €40m. pic.twitter.com/Hb8kmXfMzi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

According to Romano, City have now pivoted their attentions to Veiga after pulling out of the Rice race, and it will be intriguing to see how Arsenal react to this news.

Of course, the Gunners intensified their move to Rice once City got involved, and after being linked to Veiga for so long, it will be interesting to see if they do the same again here.

Veiga has been described as an ‘amazing’ player in the past, and the idea of him coming to the Premier League is mouth-watering.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

In all honesty, it’s not surprising to see City targeting the same types of players as Arsenal. After all, Mikel Arteta is Guardiola’s protégé and they do share a lot of the same philosophies when it comes to football.

City and Arsenal keep locking horns both on and off the pitch. The title race last season was tightly contested between these two, and now, numerous transfer battles appear to be emerging as well.

For years, Liverpool were City’s biggest rivals, but now, it appears as though Arsenal may be taking the Reds’ place as the team City are most threatened by.



