Report: Tottenham now want 'really fast' title-winning striker; he's scored 23 goals this season











Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Santiago Gimenez as they continue to be heavily linked with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that Spurs have become the latest of a raft of Premier League sides eyeing the Mexico international.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

It does appear that there will be moves from De Kuip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer. Reports have suggested that Arne Slot is keen to become Spurs boss.

Tottenham eyeing Santiago Gimenez

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Tottenham could make a move for Orkun Kokcu. And he may not be the only Feyenoord player offered the chance to potentially move to North London.

Photo by COR LASKER/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

According to 90min, Tottenham are monitoring Santiago Gimenez, who has enjoyed a stunning first year in the Netherlands, scoring 23 times in all competitions. That includes 15 goals in 31 games in the Eredivisie.

The report notes that some believe that the 22-year-old would benefit from remaining in the league for another year. But obviously, you would imagine that he would have a tough decision to make if Slot, and possibly Kokcu make the move.

But there will also be plenty warning him against a move to Tottenham. Obviously, neither Vincent Janssen or Steven Bergwijn had the best time after swapping the Eredivisie for Spurs early in their careers.

It does tend to be a big step for players. And Gimenez – who has been lauded as being ‘really fast‘ by Dirk Kuyt – has only been playing in Europe for a year.

Much may depend on what the future holds for Harry Kane. Finding a backup has been an incredibly tough task for Tottenham down the years. And Richarlison has become the latest to struggle.

There is therefore, plenty to suggest that heading to Spurs would be a real gamble for Gimenez. But he may back himself – particularly if his current boss is the one to offer him the chance to move.