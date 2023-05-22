Report: Club are now unhappy manager hasn't done more to dampen links with Tottenham job











Feyenoord are unhappy with Arne Slot over his failure to dampen speculation linking him with a move to become Tottenham Hotspur manager.

That is according to a report from The Times, which suggests that the Dutchman is keen to join Spurs as they continue their search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

It does appear that Tottenham’s hunt for their new manager may be approaching the home straight. According to reports from the Sunday Mirror at the weekend, Arne Slot has ordered his agent to try and finalise a move to Tottenham.

And it seems that his club are not best pleased with his actions.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

According to The Times, the Feyenoord hierarchy are unhappy that he has not done more to distance himself from the links with Tottenham.

Everything appears to be in place for Tottenham to make their move for Slot. He will not come cheap. Reports at the weekend suggested that the Eredivisie champions want £10 million for their manager.

But it does appear that Slot wants the move. And appointing him would give the fans something to be positive about heading into a crucial summer.

It is a summer that supporters have wanted to arrive for some time. Tottenham have had a miserable season. And it has previously seemed that there has been more news concerning managers dropping out of contention for the post.

Slot is unproven in the Premier League. And he is still actually only a handful of years into his managerial career. But he is someone with a clear idea of how he wants his teams to play.

He would bring something for Tottenham fans to believe in and buy into. Spurs will have to pay the money. But it really does appear that the opportunity is there.