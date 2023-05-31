Report: Tottenham now plan to make their move for 'unbelievable' manager after his next game











Tottenham Hotspur plan to step up their interest in appointing Ange Postecoglou as their new manager after Celtic have contested the Scottish Cup final this weekend.

That is according to a report from the London Evening Standard, which notes that Daniel Levy is understood to have been impressed by the Australian.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Spurs fans will be hoping for some positive news on the manager front sooner rather than later. It has been some time since the club parted company with Antonio Conte. And in that time, they tumbled out of the European spots in the Premier League.

Tottenham ready to step up interest in Postecoglou

While some sides around them appear to be getting stuck into their summer plans, Tottenham are still yet to make an appointment. But perhaps that situation could change in the next week.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham will step up their interest in Ange Postecoglou after Sunday. The 57-year-old is currently preparing his Hoops side for this weekend’s Scottish Cup final with Inverness.

Of course, it does not appear that Tottenham’s manager search has gone to plan thus far. They would have surely loved to have Conte’s permanent replacement lined up by now.

But turning to Postecoglou would arguably be a really exciting move. Celtic fans have taken to him like few other bosses over the last couple of decades.

The Bhoys are usually heavy favourites to win the Scottish Premiership. But that should take nothing away from the work he has done at Parkhead. The brand of football, in particular, is mesmerising to watch at times.

He has done an ‘unbelievable‘ job at Celtic. And it has previously been suggested that Postecoglou has admirers at Manchester City.

If Tottenham can appoint him in the coming days, it could be an inspired decision – at long last.