Report: Tottenham now on alert as 'brilliant' 56-year-old PL manager may soon become available











Tottenham Hotspur have been alerted to the potential availability of Julen Lopetegui as they continue their search for their new manager.

That is according to a report from 90min, as Spurs remain on the lookout for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Reports from the Evening Standard have suggested this week that Tottenham plan to step up their interest in Ange Postecoglou after Celtic contest the Scottish Cup final this weekend. But it would seem that he is not the only name on their radar.

Tottenham aware of potential Lopetegui availability

90min reports that Tottenham continue to keep an eye on Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers. But the report also suggests that they have been made aware of Julen Lopetegui‘s possible availability.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Lopetegui has hinted that he could leave Wolves. The Spaniard recently noted that he had not been aware of the financial restrictions he would have to work with at Molineux in the summer window.

He has done an outstanding job with Wolves. But it appears that it is going to be a summer of change for the club. And thus, perhaps Tottenham may be keeping his name on their radar in case his situation changes.

Lopetegui would be a decent option for Tottenham. He has managed the likes of Spain and Real Madrid in the past. And it is probably fair to say that he has not got the full credit he deserves for what he has done in the Premier League.

Wolves were bottom of the table going into the World Cup. But he led them to comfortable safety. They actually ended up just three points behind Chelsea.

Garth Crooks recently suggested that Tottenham should be looking at the ‘brilliant’ Lopetegui.

It would appear that they are keeping it in mind.