Garth Crooks urges Tottenham to swoop for 'first-class' 56-year-old manager

Tottenham Hotspur icon Garth Crooks has told BBC Sport that Julen Lopetegui would be a good manager for Spurs.

The Tottenham legend also believes Chelsea would benefit from the Wolves manager’s services, as well as Spurs.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea remain in pursuit of a new permanent manager ahead of the new season.

The north Londoners and their west London counterparts have both been linked with a host of top coaches in recent weeks.

While Lopetegui’s name hasn’t been doing the rounds on the rumour mill, he has done an outstanding job at Wolves.

The Molineux outfit was bottom of the Premier League table at Christmas.

However, Lopetegui has steered his side to safety, Wolves now 10 points clear of the bottom three after matchday 35.

Crooks picked Craig Dawson in his Team of the Week and also commented on the manager’s efforts.

“Julen Lopetegui has done a brilliant job since his arrival at Molineux,” the Spurs icon wrote on BBC Sport.

“His players have only really let him down once and that was at Brighton.

“The problem for Wolves is, can they keep him?

“Lopetegui is a first-class manager and I can think of a number of clubs who would benefit from his services.

“Spurs and Chelsea are just two.”

Crooks is right. Lopetegui would be a good shout for Tottenham and Chelsea.

The 56-year-old has proven he has what it takes to successfully manage in the Premier League.

Lopetegui also has experience at the top level with the likes of Porto, Sevilla and Spain.

He guided Sevilla to a Europa League trophy and three consecutive top-four finishes in La Liga.

With that in mind, both Spurs and Chelsea could certainly do with checking Lopetegui’s availability soon.