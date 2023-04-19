Report: Tottenham now have clear path to appoint 'unbelievable' manager, Chelsea have dropped out











Tottenham Hotspur now have a clear path to hiring Luis Enrique should they wish to.

The Telegraph report that Chelsea have now backed away from the Spaniard and now consider him an outside candidate to replace Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

At one point, it looked as though the ‘unbelievable’ manager would be on his way to Stamford Bridge as he flew into London for talks with The Blues. However, now their interest has waned.

The Telegraph note that Spurs have indeed held talks with the Spaniard and now they have a clear path to hiring him.

Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, whether or not Tottenham do indeed want to bring him in is another matter entirely.

It’s been widely reported that the former Barcelona boss is Fabio Paratici’s first-choice to replace Antonio Conte in north London, but, as we all know, Paratici is currently on a leave of absence as his appeal against his ban from football is waiting to be heard.

Spurs have also been linked to the likes of Vincent Kompany and Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks, so it is unclear who their top managerial target is at this moment in time.

However, Enrique is a name that just won’t go away, and with Chelsea seemingly dropping out of the race to hire him, Daniel Levy may well opt to hire the Spaniard.

If Levy does go for Enrique it wouldn’t be a bad move at all. After all, he is a Champions League winner and while his style of play is possession-based it can be a joy to watch when it all clicks.

Of course, there are bound to be more twists and turns at Tottenham as this hunt for a new manager continues, but right now, Enrique is looking like a very appealing candidate.

Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

