Report: Tottenham manager target now starts talks to become new Crystal Palace boss











Reported Tottenham Hotspur manager target Graham Potter is now in talks with Crystal Palace to take charge of the Eagles this summer.

The 48-year-old Englishman faced the sack at Chelsea earlier this year after a disastrous spell there. He has been out of a job since, but he could be back in management very, very soon.

Spurs have been linked with Potter, but if Foot Mercato is to be believed, Crystal Palace could well be the ones who could get him this summer.

Tottenham manager target Graham Potter starts talks with Crystal Palace

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte over two months ago, but they’re still yet to find a replacement for him.

Spurs initially appointed Cristian Stellini as the interim boss, but that proved to be a disastrous decision. Ryan Mason then took charge of the club until the end of the campaign, and he did the best he could.

Just last week, it looked almost certain that Tottenham would appoint Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as their new manager. However, the Dutchman decided to snub them at the last minute.

Graham Potter then emerged as a contender for the Spurs job, but it doesn’t look like any talks have taken place between the two parties just yet.

That has opened the door for Crystal Palace, who are reportedly in discussions with Potter over appointing him as Roy Hodgson’s successor this summer.

The report claims Ligue 1 club Nice are also interested in Potter.

TBR View:

Tottenham really need to make up their mind over what they’re going to do.

While other top clubs in the Premier League have their plans ready for the summer transfer window, Spurs neither have a manager nor a sporting director in place to make those decisions.

If this doesn’t change very soon, they will be left behind, and that will have a serious impact on their fortunes next season, especially if Harry Kane decides to leave as well.

Despite what happened at Chelsea, Potter would be a very decent option for Tottenham. However, if they really want him, they should begin talks immediately. If they don’t Crystal Palace could lure him away in the coming weeks.

