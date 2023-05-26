Report: Tottenham now genuinely thinking about manager who once finished 16th in the PL











According to The Daily Mail, Graham Potter is now emerging as an option for Tottenham Hotspur.

Is that much of a shock? After all, Tottenham have a real thing for appointing former Chelsea managers, don’t they?

The north London club are apparently keen on the 47-year-old now, and it is interesting that he is now emerging as an option for Spurs.

Of course, Potter’s reputation is currently at an all-time low after a shocking spell at Chelsea, and while some may make the case that he did brilliant work at Brighton, there are even counter-arguments to make against that point now.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Yes, he took the Seagulls to a top-half finish in 2021/22, but just one year prior he had them finishing 16th in the league on just 41 points.

When you look at the work Roberto De Zerbi has since done with that same group of players, there is an argument to even make that Potter underperformed at Brighton.

One thing that you can’t bemoan when it comes to Potter is his style of play. His football is brilliant to watch, but despite racking up an infinite about of expected goals, his teams very rarely get the right results.

That’s the last thing Tottenham need right now.

After a 15 year trophy drought, Spurs need someone who can bring some silverware back to north London, not just someone who gets the team playing decent football that is easy on the eye.

Factor in that the hiring of another ex-Chelsea manager will go down like a lead balloon in north London, and this potential appointment begins to look like a bit of a disaster before it even advances.

Our advice? We’d tell Daniel Levy to steer well clear of this one.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Show all