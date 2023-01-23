Tottenham insiders believe Cristian Romero could become 'world-class' one day











Tottenham Hotspur insiders now believe that defender Cristian Romero could become world-class one day.

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that the club have high hopes for arguably their best defender.

Romero arrived from Atalanta initially on loan 12 months ago, with the move being made permanent in the summer.

It cost Tottenham £42.5m, making him one of their most expensive ever signings.

Spurs don’t have a brilliant record when it comes to spending big money on players.

Tanguy Ndombele, Richarlison and Davinson Sanchez join Romero in the top four most expensive deals they’ve ever done.

It’s safe to say Ndombele and Sanchez never lived up to expectations, while Richarlison is still very early in his Tottenham career.

It’s easy to forget that Romero is just 24 years old, given the way he controls football matches.

He certainly has an aggressive side to his game that could be considered rash.

However, more often than not he gets away with making these challenges.

Plenty of Tottenham fans may already consider Romero to be world-class.

It appears as though there are people at the club who believe he has the potential to get even better.

Tottenham insiders think Romero could become world-class

The Daily Mail report states that, “Tottenham strongly contest the idea they paid too much for Romero, 24, who they expect to develop into a world-class central defender.”

After such a strong start to the season, Spurs have struggled to maintain those high levels.

Despite Harry Kane’s brilliant goal scoring season, they’ve consistently started matches too slowly.

Romero has admitted that he’s ‘exhausted’ ahead of this evening’s game against Fulham.

It would be a huge surprise if Romero wasn’t involved, given he’s Tottenham’s best defender right now.

Garth Crooks has recently said that Spurs look like a completely different team without Kane and Romero.

Kane is certainly already world-class, and Tottenham will be hoping that Romero can reach a similar level.

The pair of them together will be tasked with dragging their side up the table, given the poor form of some of their teammates.

The turnaround needs to start tonight, otherwise the top four will only further extend their lead over Conte’s side.

