Cristian Romero says he's still exhausted after World Cup win

Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero has told The Times that he thinks that he is still mentally exhausted after helping Argentina win the World Cup at the end of last year.

Romero absolutely played his part in Lionel Scaloni’s men lifting the trophy in Qatar. He featured in every single game along the way, starting six times for the now three-time champions.

Of course, the pressure was on the Argentina players. They would have known that Lionel Messi was likely to be making his final appearance on the greatest stage in international football. So it is hardly a surprise that Romero has not had the easiest time since the tournament ended.

Romero admits he’s still exhausted after World Cup

Tottenham have won one of their five league games since the domestic season resumed. Romero has seen out 90 minutes in their last four games, losing three of those fixtures.

It is probably fair to say that the centre-back has not been at his best. And it seems that he is still struggling with adjusting after Argentina’s run to World Cup glory.

“Mentally I was, and I think I still am, a little exhausted,” he told The Times. “I enjoyed the World Cup of course but the first few weeks were very hard for me. I had to prepare with an Argentinian physio who was trying to help me because I was recovering from injury – I was worried I wasn’t 100 per cent and I didn’t want to let anyone down.

“When we lost the first game to Saudi Arabia my world fell apart but I recovered to play against Poland and after that I started to feel better physically, which was really important to me.”

Spurs may feel they can’t afford to allow defender to rest

The problem for Spurs is that Romero is so important to their ranks. Tottenham’s defence has been underwhelming throughout the season. Eric Dier has found it difficult to build on his promising start to life under Antonio Conte.

Davinson Sanchez or Japhet Tanganga would be the men to come in if Romero was rested. And neither has been particularly convincing in the side. Certainly, they have been unable to fill the void left by the 24-year-old.

Tottenham cannot afford to lose more ground in the race for the top-four. So they probably feel that they cannot afford to give Romero time to rest and recharge.

In fairness, Romero would probably be as annoyed as anyone if he was rested anytime soon. He is a fighter who desperately wants to win. And he will know that Spurs’ chances improve considerably when he is playing.

But in the long run, it is concerning that Romero is expressing feelings of mental fatigue with so much riding on the next few months for Spurs.